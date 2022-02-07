INTERVIEW | 'Onus on National People's Party to fill a larger political void in Manipur'

By Express News Service

National People's Party (NPP) was born in Manipur but brought up in Meghalaya. Buoyed by its success in 2017, it is contesting in 40 seats compared to nine in the last election when it had won in four. An ally in the state's BJP-led coalition government, NPP is heading to the polls with promises of good governance and the preservation and protection of the culture and rights of the locals. Party state general secretary Sheikh Noorul Hassan talks to Prasanta Mazumdar. Excerpts.

What made NPP decide on contesting in as many as 40 seats?

The NPP can feel the pulse of people. It can raise a collective voice to preserve and protect the culture and the rights of the indigenous populace. The voters are fed up with the false promises of previous governments. Being an indigenous people-centric party, NPP will have to fill a larger political void.

Why would people vote for NPP? What are its achievements?

The people in Northeast are multi-ethnic and pluralistic. They have been looking for a strong political platform for long. It is their dream that a home-grown political party leads the government. Our party's agenda, “ONE VOICE, ONE NORTHEAST,” says it all.

We want the voices of our people to be heard on the national political platform. NPP has fought against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and it stands against the racial discrimination of the people of Northeast. The most remarkable work that NPP has done for people was its agitation demanding the repeal of draconian Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from the entire Northeast.

NPP had walked out of the government after falling out with Chief Minister N Biren Singh but made a return just days later. Do you think that event will affect NPP in anyway? If not, why?

NPP had walked out of the government over differences with the CM. We believe that event will not affect the party in any manner. The walkout was in the interest of the people of Manipur.

Will NPP align with BJP again or it is open to giving support to the party that emerges as the single largest in the polls.

NPP will not have any pre-poll alliance with any political party. The party believes it will emerge as the single largest political party. But, we will go together with any party whose agenda is similar to that of ours or it is ready to address the various issues of Manipur.

Is NPP ideologically on the BJP's side?

NPP has its own constitution, ideology, and principles. Ideologically, we are not on the side of any political party.

Can NPP be the leading partner in the alliance?

Obviously, NPP will form the government with the people’s mandate.

Do you see NPP replacing Congress in Manipur?

NPP is leading the state’s electoral politics this time around.

What is the NPP's position on the demand for ST status to Meiteis, the largest community? Your election manifesto avoided this issue.

Our stand is clear. NPP will reach out to all stakeholders to ensure that the indigenous rights of all communities are protected. Meetei/Meitei and Meitei-Pangal Schedule Tribe demands are also part of it.

What is the NPP's position on the Naga issue?

A peaceful Naga solution, in consultations with all stakeholders, is our wish but without compromising the interests of the neighbouring states.