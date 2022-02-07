STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kerala Governor signs Ordinance to amend a provision in Lok Ayukta Act

Section 14 of the Act empowers the Lok Ayukta to remove a corrupt public official from office and deter him or her from

Published: 07th February 2022 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday signed the Ordinance to amend a provision in the Lok Ayukta Act. The Governor’s assent came a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on him at the Raj Bhavan and explained the circumstances under which the government came out with an Ordinance to amend Section 14 of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999. 

Section 14 of the Act empowers the Lok Ayukta to remove a corrupt public official from office and deter him or her from

holding the post again. The government is of view that the provision is 'constitutionally untenable' and should be amended. The Opposition has accused the government of trying to weaken the Lok Ayukta through the Ordinance. 

The Opposition had met the Governor and urged him not to give assent to the Ordinance. The Governor on his part chose to defer his decision on signing the Ordiance till the Chief Minister returns from abroad. During the meeting at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, Pinarayi told the Governor that the government has received legal opinion that it could go ahead with the amendment and sought his
assent to the Ordinance. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Lok Ayukta Act
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp