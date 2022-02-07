Kerala Governor signs Ordinance to amend a provision in Lok Ayukta Act

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday signed the Ordinance to amend a provision in the Lok Ayukta Act. The Governor’s assent came a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on him at the Raj Bhavan and explained the circumstances under which the government came out with an Ordinance to amend Section 14 of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999.

Section 14 of the Act empowers the Lok Ayukta to remove a corrupt public official from office and deter him or her from

holding the post again. The government is of view that the provision is 'constitutionally untenable' and should be amended. The Opposition has accused the government of trying to weaken the Lok Ayukta through the Ordinance.