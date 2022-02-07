STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maldives govt considering law to criminalise 'India Out' campaign launched by ex-President

Authorities in Maldives feel that this campaign could pose a threat to national security and endanger the lives of Indians living in the island nation and Maldivians living in India

Published: 07th February 2022 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during his one-day visit to Maldives in Male. (Photo | AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. (File Photo| AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Maldives government is considering bringing in a law that would criminalise the ongoing 'India Out' campaign that was launched by former President Abdullah Yameen.

Authorities in Maldives feel that this campaign could pose a threat to national security and endanger the lives of Indians (nearly 29,000) living in the island nation and Maldivians (around 5,000) living in India.

In November 2019, Yameen was sentenced to five years in prison for money laundering, where he allegedly pocketed $1 million by a private company that was meant for the government. In December 2021, the Maldives Supreme Court overturned the conviction and he was released following which the 'India Out' campaign gained momentum. Yameen, while he was in power, had an open preference for China and hostility towards India.

Two Indian teachers were harassed on the streets of Male as an outcome of this targeted hate campaign.

Maldives Parliament speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed had also spoken against the 'India Out' campaign. In a recent visit to Sri Lanka, while speaking to local media he had said, "India is the country which is most compatible with Maldives in all aspects and India is the country that could play the biggest role in Maldives." He also stressed that the 'India First Policy' will remain as the Maldivian foreign policy.

Meanwhile, the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), headed by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, is drafting a bill that will criminalise any act by individuals that is diplomatically disruptive.

The draft bill is named as the 'Bill to stop all actions that could negatively affect relations established by Maldives with foreign countries.' The legislative body Majlis has resumed and this bill is likely to be submitted soon.

The draft has proposed a fine of Rs 20,000 Maldivian Rufiyan, six months imprisonment or a year-long house arrest.

In a bid to raise the pitch on their pro-India stance, during the opening session of Maldives Parliament yesterday, President Solih essayed India’s role in the country’s development.

"With the line of credit provided by India’s Exim Bank, roadwork is being carried out to rectify the flooding problem in Addu city," President Solih said.

Addu City is the second largest city in Maldives and Addu road development project is assigned to India’s Afcons Infrastructure Limited.

Meanwhile, as part of its annual financial aid, the Indian government has earmarked Rs 360 crore for Maldives. This was announced during the Union Budget on February 1st.

