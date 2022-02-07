STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 12.07 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturer

Published: 07th February 2022

COVID Vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central Government on Monday said that more than 12.07 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories (UTs).

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "More than 167.84 crores (1,67,84,78,485) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category."

"More than 12.07 crore (12,07,42,566) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered," the Ministry said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

The Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

