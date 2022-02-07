STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Panel proposes 17 new Assembly seats in Jammu, 12 in Kashmir

The draft report has been rejected by all Kashmir-based parties including PDP, National Conference, Apni Party, and People’s Conference.

Published: 07th February 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar

National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In its second draft report, the Delimitation Commission has proposed removal of 22 Assembly seats and creation of 29 new ones by redrawing boundaries of the existing and expunged seats in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The draft report has been rejected by all Kashmir-based parties including PDP, National Conference, Apni Party, and People’s Conference. Of the 22 Assembly seats proposed to be removed, 11 each are in Kashmir and Jammu. Four out of eight existing seats, including Habba Kadal, in Srinagar have been removed while five out of 11 existing seats in Jammu dropped. Two seats each were removed in Reasi (Jammu) and Baramulla and Kulgam (Kashmir).

As for the proposed 29 new constituencies, there are seven additional seats — one in Kashmir and six in Jammu. Additionally, 17 new constituencies are in Jammu and 12 in Kashmir. In Kashmir, one seat has been totally removed from Kulgam district and additional seat was adjusted in Anantnag district. Kupwara is also allotted an additional seat.

The total number of Assembly seats proposed is 90 (47 in Kashmir and 43 in Jammu), up from the previous 87 (46 in Kashmir, 37 in Jammu and 4  in Ladakh). In the proposed 9 ST seats for ST, six are in Jammu and 3 in Kashmir. All the seven SC seats are reserved for Jammu.

National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said the report was a sheer mockery of universally accepted and constitutionally established norms of representation. The PDP alleged that the Commission has proved itself to be as a frontal organisation of the BJP.

Peoples Conference claimed that the delimitation was an attempt to disempower and disenfranchise Kashmiris.  Apni Party termed the process “unfair and unscientific”. Ikkjut Jammu chairman Ankur Sharma termed the proposal of clubbing Rajouri and Poonch with south Kashmir was a decisive step towards implementing Dixon Plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Panel Assembly PDP
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp