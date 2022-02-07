STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RS pays glowing tributes to Lata Mangeshkar, proceedings adjourned for one hour

She also served as a Nominated Member of the Rajya Sabha from November 1999 to November 2005. 

Published: 07th February 2022 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Rajya Sabha.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said India is struck silent in the passing away of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar in the 75th year of Independence, and adjourned the proceedings of the House for an hour as a mark of respect to her.

When the House met for the day, Naidu mentioned that the singer passed away on February 6 at the age of 92.

A recipient of many awards including the Bharat Ratna and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, 'the Nightingale' and 'the Melody Queen' recorded over 25,000 songs in 36 Indian languages and a few foreign ones too in her career spanning more than seven decades, he said reading out an obituary reference.

"Lataji had a special quality and intricate ability to connect herself with the songs she sang at a deeper level which led to creation of masterpieces that left one and all mesmerised across the globe," he said.

"Her distinguished and long career ran parallel to that of free India over the last 75 years, capturing the trials and tribulations of the times. India is struck silent with her passing away in the 75th year of Independence. The legendary singer knitted the nation, capturing every mood, moment and journey of the country nation for over seven decades. A philanthropist, Lataji was the founder of the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation, a public charitable trust which contributes towards medical expenses of needy patients irrespective of caste, creed and religion. She also started the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan which provides assistance to students and contributes to the welfare of senior citizens," he said.

She also served as a Nominated Member of the Rajya Sabha from November 1999 to November 2005. "Lataji's success in the field of music exemplifies her tenacity and sheer will power to carve her own niche and excel in it. Her rise to fame elucidates her grit, determination, hard work and passion that will serve as a benchmark for others, especially women to emulate and commemorate," he said.

In her death, "The country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being, a towering personality in the world of Indian music and film industry. Her passing away indeed marks the end of an era and has created an irreplaceable void in the world of music," he said deeply mourn the passing away of Mangeshkar.

MPs then stood in their places and observed silence as a mark of respect to the departed.

Naidu thereafter adjourned the proceedings of the House for an hour "as a mark of respect to the memory of Lata Mangeshkar, the iconic singer".

Before adjourning, he said the Question Hour will be dispensed with and discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, will resume.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Lata Mangeshkar
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp