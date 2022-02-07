RS pays glowing tributes to Lata Mangeshkar, proceedings adjourned for one hour

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said India is struck silent in the passing away of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar in the 75th year of Independence, and adjourned the proceedings of the House for an hour as a mark of respect to her.

When the House met for the day, Naidu mentioned that the singer passed away on February 6 at the age of 92.

A recipient of many awards including the Bharat Ratna and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, 'the Nightingale' and 'the Melody Queen' recorded over 25,000 songs in 36 Indian languages and a few foreign ones too in her career spanning more than seven decades, he said reading out an obituary reference.

"Lataji had a special quality and intricate ability to connect herself with the songs she sang at a deeper level which led to creation of masterpieces that left one and all mesmerised across the globe," he said.

"Her distinguished and long career ran parallel to that of free India over the last 75 years, capturing the trials and tribulations of the times. India is struck silent with her passing away in the 75th year of Independence. The legendary singer knitted the nation, capturing every mood, moment and journey of the country nation for over seven decades. A philanthropist, Lataji was the founder of the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation, a public charitable trust which contributes towards medical expenses of needy patients irrespective of caste, creed and religion. She also started the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan which provides assistance to students and contributes to the welfare of senior citizens," he said.

She also served as a Nominated Member of the Rajya Sabha from November 1999 to November 2005. "Lataji's success in the field of music exemplifies her tenacity and sheer will power to carve her own niche and excel in it. Her rise to fame elucidates her grit, determination, hard work and passion that will serve as a benchmark for others, especially women to emulate and commemorate," he said.

In her death, "The country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being, a towering personality in the world of Indian music and film industry. Her passing away indeed marks the end of an era and has created an irreplaceable void in the world of music," he said deeply mourn the passing away of Mangeshkar.

MPs then stood in their places and observed silence as a mark of respect to the departed.

Naidu thereafter adjourned the proceedings of the House for an hour "as a mark of respect to the memory of Lata Mangeshkar, the iconic singer".

Before adjourning, he said the Question Hour will be dispensed with and discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, will resume.