SP chief Akhilesh Yadav promises to set up University in Vajpayee’s name in Bah

LUCKNOW: In a bid to win over the voters of Bah Assembly constituency in Agra, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav promised to construct a university in the name of BJP stalwart and former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee at his native village Bateshwar in Bah assembly constituency of Agra district on Sunday.

Condemning Yogi Adityanath - led BJP government for announcing a university in Vajpayee’s name, but failing to fulfill the same, Akhilesh promised to make Bah a district if his party came to power in the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

While addressing a gathering, the SP chief also promised to upgrade the Bateshwar fair and take it to the international level. Sensing the pulse of the ground he assured the voters of Bah the renovation of ghats and temples in the area. The former chief minister also said his government would Bah a district.

The SP chief also paid tribute to departed music legend Lata Mangeshkar who passed away earlier in the day. Yadav said there could be none as great a singer as her.

“She had sung songs for decades together. The elders had been listening to her songs on the radio. Whenever the Samajwadi regime comes to power, somewhere in the state, something would be done to make her memories immortal. We Samajwadis stand with family members of the great singer in this hour of grief,” the former chief minister said.

Later, Akhilesh Yadav also addressed the people of the Karhal assembly constituency from where he will be in fray in the upcoming assembly polls.

While making scores of promises to the voters of Karhal, the SP chief reiterated his promise of providing 22 lakh jobs in IT sector making Uttar Pradesh an IT hub besides taking care of Shiksha Mitras, TET aspirants, ASHAs and Anganbadi workers if voted to power.