STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two Tripura BJP MLAs resign

The BJP's tally went down to 33 in the 60-member assembly with the resignation of  Roy Barman and Saha met Speaker Ratan Chakraborty.

Published: 07th February 2022 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Saha on Monday resigned from the Tripura assembly, and also gave up the membership of their party.

Roy Barman and Saha met Speaker Ratan Chakraborty and handed over their resignation letters.

Roy Barman told reporters that they will travel to New Delhi later in the day and finalise the future course of action amid speculation that they may join the Congress on Tuesday.

"We will be back in Tripura on February 12. We have also sent letters to BJP state president Manik Saha, resigning from the primary membership of the party," said Saha.

The BJP's tally went down to 33 in the 60-member assembly with the resignation of the two MLAs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP BJP MLA MLA resignation Tripura
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp