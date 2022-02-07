STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unemployment allowance, free electricity: Kejriwal spells 11-point agenda for poll-bound Uttarakhand

Published: 07th February 2022 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday spelt his party's 11-point agenda for Uttarakhand if voted to power, promising to end corruption and giving free quality education and medical treatment to all.

Accusing successive Congress and BJP governments in Uttarakhand of "looting" the state, he said his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alone can provide an "honest alternative" to people.

"Nothing is going to change if you give another five years to either BJP or Congress. All they would do is fill their coffers," he said.

"You have a chance in these elections to elect a party with clean intentions. AAP is the only honest alternative to the corrupt governments given by Congress and BJP alternately over the past 21 years," the AAP supremo added.

Talking to reporters in Haridwar, Kejriwal said the promises being made by AAP to people in Uttarakhand like good roads and schools, better health facilities, employment are things which have already been done in Delhi.

"I am not talking in the void. We have already done in Delhi what we are promising to do here. We have given good government schools and hospitals in Delhi and we will do it here too," he said.

The AAP's 11-point agenda is a summary of the party's manifesto for Uttarakhand which includes employment, unemployment allowance for the jobless, free and uninterrupted electricity, good roads, free pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Ajmer Shareef and Kartarpur Sahib, making Uttarakhand the spiritual capital of Hindus all over the world, government jobs to retired servicemen, and raising compensation to families of martyrs of the Army, police and paramilitary forces to Rs one crore.

