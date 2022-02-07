STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP, Haryana top list of states clearing real estate plaints

A total of 32,636 projects are registered in Maharashtra while Gujarat and Karnataka have recorded registration of 9,669 and 4,625 projects under RERA.

Published: 07th February 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

construction, building, architecture, civil engineering, Real Estate

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh and Haryana top the list of states in grievances settled related to real estate. With a total 33,463 complaints disposed so far, Uttar Pradesh has seen the maximum number of grievance reddressal. In all, 83,740 such cases were settled by Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERA) of various states. 

All states/UTs have notified rules under RERA except Nagaland. A total of 30 states/UTs have set up RERAs and as per latest information from the ministry of urban affairs, 74,088 real estate projects have been registered under the provisions of RERA.

The state-wise data discloses that Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka have registered maximum number of projects under RERA, while the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra have disposed of maximum number of cases. A total of 32,636 projects are registered in Maharashtra while Gujarat and Karnataka have recorded registration of 9,669 and 4,625 projects under RERA.

However, as far as complaints and their disposal are concerned, states like UP and Haryana have seen the most of it. In all, 33,463 complaints against various real estate companies have been disposed in Uttar Pradesh. Haryana has recorded 17,717 cases. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have comparatively lesser number of projects registered — 3,154 and 923. 

An industry expert said that large scale irregularities in the real estate projects of the NCR cities including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad have been reported in RERA offices for disposal. 

The Centre enacted the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) to protect the interests of consumers. Provisions under Section 13 of RERA deal with “agreement for sale” and restrict the promoter from accepting any deposit or advance from the allottee, without first entering into an agreement for sale. Further, as per section 84(2)(h) of RERA, the appropriate government has to notify rules, which include form and particulars of the ‘agreement for sale’ under Section 13(2). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Haryana Real estate
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp