UP, Haryana top list of states clearing real estate plaints

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh and Haryana top the list of states in grievances settled related to real estate. With a total 33,463 complaints disposed so far, Uttar Pradesh has seen the maximum number of grievance reddressal. In all, 83,740 such cases were settled by Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERA) of various states.

All states/UTs have notified rules under RERA except Nagaland. A total of 30 states/UTs have set up RERAs and as per latest information from the ministry of urban affairs, 74,088 real estate projects have been registered under the provisions of RERA.

The state-wise data discloses that Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka have registered maximum number of projects under RERA, while the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra have disposed of maximum number of cases. A total of 32,636 projects are registered in Maharashtra while Gujarat and Karnataka have recorded registration of 9,669 and 4,625 projects under RERA.

However, as far as complaints and their disposal are concerned, states like UP and Haryana have seen the most of it. In all, 33,463 complaints against various real estate companies have been disposed in Uttar Pradesh. Haryana has recorded 17,717 cases. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have comparatively lesser number of projects registered — 3,154 and 923.

An industry expert said that large scale irregularities in the real estate projects of the NCR cities including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad have been reported in RERA offices for disposal.

The Centre enacted the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) to protect the interests of consumers. Provisions under Section 13 of RERA deal with “agreement for sale” and restrict the promoter from accepting any deposit or advance from the allottee, without first entering into an agreement for sale. Further, as per section 84(2)(h) of RERA, the appropriate government has to notify rules, which include form and particulars of the ‘agreement for sale’ under Section 13(2).