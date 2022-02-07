UP polls: PM Narendra Modi pitches development agenda, accuses previous state governments of loot

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Pitching in for the development agenda ahead of the first phase of UP assembly polls on February 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the previous state governments accusing them of drifting away from people's issues and their needs and focusing on their only agenda to loot the state.

Addressing voters in Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr days before the first phase of the state assembly polls virtually, Modi said the people of Uttar Pradesh had decided to go with development as the biggest issue in the upcoming assembly election.

“The people of UP have decided to ignore those who do politics on the basis of money, muscle power, casteism, communalism, they will not get the love of the public,” he said.

Modi said it a the age of those politicians who serve people by becoming their 'sevak' (servant) and got their blessings.

Taking a swipe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his recent statement that he saw Lord Krishna in his dream, the prime minister said, “Witnessing the immense support for the BJP, these people are now seeing Lord Krishna in their dreams."

Meanwhile, in a bid to give a further push to the prospects of saffron, Union Home Minister Amit Shah to sought people's support in Baghpat for putting Uttar Pradesh at number one among the most developed states in the country.

"Today UP is the second largest economy in the country. Give us another opportunity to make it there to most economic power in the country," said Shah while addressing a gathering in Baghpat on Sunday.

Both PM and Shah commenced their speeches by paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, the nightingale of India, who passed away on Sunday morning.

Shah listed the development projects undertaken by the Yogi Adityanath government in jat land of Baghpat during the last five years.

In 2017 assembly election, BJP has won the Baghpat seat and the party has repeated sitting MLA Yogesh Dhama while SP-RLD has reposed faith in Ahmad Hamid of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).