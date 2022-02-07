STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will quit politics if found involved in REET exam leak: Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra

Govind Singh Dotasra said that 13 of his relatives had taken the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 exam but none was selected.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The state Congress president and former education minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday said that he will quit politics if allegations against him of having a connection in the REET paper leak are proved.

He said that 13 of his relatives had taken the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) exam but none was selected.

Also condemning remarks of BJP state president Satish Poonia about the Congress, Dotasara said that protests would be held at district headquarters on Tuesday against Poonia's objectionable statement.

During his Kota visit yesterday, Poonia had said that Congress was not equal to the footwear of the BJP.

Hours later, some Congress members had stopped his vehicle while Poonia was returning to Jaipur and showed him black flags.

Refuting the allegations of the opposition BJP, Dotasra said, "If I or my family are found involved in the REET matter, then I will take 'Sanyas' from politics."

"The Opposition BJP has no issue to raise against the state government and therefore such issues are being created…you (BJP) are black as coal and have no courage," he said at a press conference of chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

In the conference, Gehlot announced the decision of the Cabinet to cancel the REET exam.

Dotasra said that the state government has referred the case of a girl who was found injured in Alwar a few days back, to CBI and the BJP leaders should get the CBI inquiry expedited.

He was the education minister when REET-2021 was conducted across the state in September last year.

After the allegations of paper leak, the investigation was handed over to the Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police which so far has arrested 38 persons in connection with the paper leak.

The state government a few days back also terminated the chairman of Board of Secondary Education DP Jaroli and suspended the board secretary Arvind Kumar for irregularities in conducting the exam.

When the irregularities in the conduct of exams had emerged in September last year, the state government had suspended one RAS and two RPS officers, 13 personnel of the education department, and three other policemen.

