5G network at its final stages of development: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The fifth generation or 5G network is in its final stages of development in India, Union Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday. Addressing 'India Telecom 2022' business expo Vaishnaw said India has emerged as a major electronics manufacturing hub.

"The country has also developed its own indigenously developed 4G core & radio network. The 5G network is also in its final stages of development. The country is participating today in development of 6G standards, in the thought process of 6G," he said.

In his inaugural address at the event the minister said, "Today, electronics manufacturing in India is close to USD 75 billion. It's growing at more than 20 per cent CAGR. Now, we have launched a major semiconductor programme, a very comprehensive programme in which right from silicon chip to compound semiconductors, design-led manufacturing, creating a series of entrepreneurs in design and also finally to develop 85,000 semiconductor engineers."

India Telecom 2022 is organized by Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) 8-10 February 2022 under the Market Access Initiative Scheme (MAI) of the Department of Commerce, Government of India and with the support of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of External Affairs and Indian missions in different countries.

Qualified buyers from more than 45 countries are attending the event. Apart from the conference, 40+ Indian telecom companies are showcasing their products and capabilities at the exhibition.

Delivering the special address at the event, Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications said, "Communications is not merely a facility. It empowers citizens of the country by helping them to get information, education and opportunity to ask questions and make the Government of the day accountable."

"Transparency and Accountability make our democracy vibrant and strong. It is a prime mover for socio-economic changes. That is why, the Government has made an ambitious plan taking optical fibre to all 6 lacs villages. We have reached to 2.6 lacs villages and the Department of Telecom plans to achieve the target by 2025," Chauhan said.