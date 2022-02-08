Akhilesh releases Samajwadi poll manifesto promising slew of freebies
The 22-page SP manifesto comprised of 22 promises including the announcement of seven freebies besides MSP for all crops and ensuring payment for sugarcane farmers in 15 days.
Published: 08th February 2022
LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday released the party's manifesto -- Samajwadi Vachan Patra-- with a tag line 'satya vachan, atoot vaada,' with the promise to make UP farmers debt-free by 2025 by framing a law.
The 22-page SP manifesto comprised of 22 promises including the announcement of seven freebies besides MSP for all crops and ensuring payment for sugarcane farmers in 15 days. "All farmers will get free power for irrigation, interest-free loan, insurance, and pension arrangements will be made," added SP chief.
The SP chief promised 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs, including in the police department. The party manifesto also promised free education for girls from primary classes till post-graduation. Also, a ‘Kanya Vidhya Dhan’ scheme will be reinstated under which girls clearing their class 12th board exam will get a one-time amount of ₹36,000. It also pledged to give a laptop to all students clearing their class 12 boards.
Yadav said the ‘Samajwadi Pension’ will be re-launched, under which elderly people, needy women and families in the below poverty level (BPL)-category will get ₹18,000 person every year.
Further, the manifesto claimed to ensure Samajwadi canteens and 'kirana' (groceries) stores where poor labourers, masons and destitute will get ration and other essentials on concessional rates. These canteens will provide ‘Samajwadi Thali’ for ₹10.
A helpline number for migrant labourers of the state – ‘1890 Mazdoor Power Line’ will be launched, the manifesto added.
SP MANIFESTO: KEY POINTS
- Farmers will be made debt-free by 2025. A law to benefit most poor farmers would be enacted.
- MSP will be announced for all crops
- Families of farmers killed during farm agitation will get Rs 25 lakh
- Payment to cane farmers within 15 days
- All farmers will get free power for irrigation, interest-free loan, insurance, and pension arrangements will be made
- 300 units free power to all in the state
- Old pension scheme (pre-2005) to be re-launched
- All two-wheeler owners to get 1-litre petrol per month, 3-litre petrol or 6 kg CNG per month to auto drivers
- Two cylinders per year to all BPL families
- Urban employment guarantee Act will be brought on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS)
- 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs, including police department
- Free education to girls from kindergarten to Post Graduation
- Kanya Vidyadhan to be resumed with Rs 36,000 to be given to girls one time after clearing Class 12 exams
- Samajwadi Pension Yojana Rs 18,000 per annum for 1 crore families
- Samajwadi Canteen to offer Rs 10 thal
- Laptop to all class XII pass students
- Free wifi zone in all cities and villages
- A helpline number for migrant labourers of the state – ‘1890 Mazdoor Power Line’ will be launched
- All districts to have cybercrime units