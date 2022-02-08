Akhilesh releases Samajwadi poll manifesto promising slew of freebies

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday released the party's manifesto -- Samajwadi Vachan Patra-- with a tag line 'satya vachan, atoot vaada,' with the promise to make UP farmers debt-free by 2025 by framing a law.

The 22-page SP manifesto comprised of 22 promises including the announcement of seven freebies besides MSP for all crops and ensuring payment for sugarcane farmers in 15 days. "All farmers will get free power for irrigation, interest-free loan, insurance, and pension arrangements will be made," added SP chief.

ALSO READ | BJP's UP poll manifesto focuses on farmers, women and Hindutva

The SP chief promised 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs, including in the police department. The party manifesto also promised free education for girls from primary classes till post-graduation. Also, a ‘Kanya Vidhya Dhan’ scheme will be reinstated under which girls clearing their class 12th board exam will get a one-time amount of ₹36,000. It also pledged to give a laptop to all students clearing their class 12 boards.

Yadav said the ‘Samajwadi Pension’ will be re-launched, under which elderly people, needy women and families in the below poverty level (BPL)-category will get ₹18,000 person every year.

Further, the manifesto claimed to ensure Samajwadi canteens and 'kirana' (groceries) stores where poor labourers, masons and destitute will get ration and other essentials on concessional rates. These canteens will provide ‘Samajwadi Thali’ for ₹10.

A helpline number for migrant labourers of the state – ‘1890 Mazdoor Power Line’ will be launched, the manifesto added.

SP MANIFESTO: KEY POINTS