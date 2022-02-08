Assam journalist beaten up by cops for asking ‘where is your helmet’

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Enraged that they were questioned for not wearing a helmet, two motorcycle-borne Assam police personnel beat up a journalist, leaving him injured.

After the attack, the 47-year-old scribe Jayanta Debnath was hospitalised and the two cops were “reserved closed” by the authorities.

The incident took place in the Basugaon area of western Assam’s Chirang district on Monday.

Debnath said the personnel had picked up an altercation with him when he asked them why they were not wearing a helmet.

“Civilians are fined for not wearing a helmet. So I asked why they were not wearing one. They started abusing me. Soon, the assault followed,” he said.

Special Director-General of Police, GP Singh said the Superintendent of Police, Chirang, had been directed to take appropriate action against the erring policemen. He expressed regrets over the incident.

“All Assam police personnel are being directed to follow road safety norms while on duty or otherwise,” he tweeted.

