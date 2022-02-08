Bill in Lok Sabha to exclude community from SC list of Jharkhand, add others in ST list of state

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday to "omit" Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes in Jharkhand and for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in the state.

As Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda was introducing the 'Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022', Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the government should bring a comprehensive list for inclusion in the lists.

He said the measure should not be piecemeal in nature.

Munda said a research paper is prepared for each community and the state and the Centre discuss the issue before bringing a bill in Parliament.

The Bill was later introduced by a voice vote.