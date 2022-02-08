STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai meets Shah in Delhi, presents compilation of his government's achievements

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in New Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in New Delhi and presented a handbook on the achievements of his government in the past six months.

The chief minister also expressed gratitude to Shah for taking the time to meet and discuss various issues in the national capital with him.

"I thank our Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji for taking the time to meet and discuss various issues at New Delhi today. Glad to have presented a compilation of the achievements of our government in the last six months," Bommai had said in a tweet.

He further informed that he also presented a study report of the Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC) on the impact of the welfare programs of the Bommai government for the welfare of the poor.

"Also a copy of the ISEC study that shows how our schemes and policies reach the common man and the needy," Bommai tweeted. 

