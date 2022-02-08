CBI files chargesheet against 13 in Guwahati chit fund case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After completing the investigation into a chit fund case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate at Kamrup in Guwahati against 13 accused.

The accused include the MD, the director of a private company and others on charges of duping the people.

On May 9, 2014, a case was registered with the CBI following the order of Supreme Court, passed on hearing WP (C) No. 401/2013 & WP (C) No. 413/2013.

The CBI was directed in the Supreme Court to take over the investigation of the case related to chit fund (financial fraud), the case earlier registered by Assam Police against private Group of Companies and others, including managing directors; the GM, the manager and private companies, of all offices based at Guwahati with head office at Kolkata.

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi through a statement on Wednesday said that it was alleged in the case that the accused had started its business of collecting money from the public illegally through various agents under the cover schemes claimed to be for product booking.

"The accused companies managed to collect a huge amount of money with an assurance to pay back with lucrative interest without any guarantor and without permission of RBI and SEBI", Joshi said, quoting details of the case.

CBI spokesperson further stated that none of the customers had received any product against the money and the scheme was allegedly planned to cheat the public money to the tune of Rs. 238 crore.