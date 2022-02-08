STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxals surrender in Dantewada, Sukma

Ten Naxals, including two carrying cash rewards on their heads, surrendered in Dantewada and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh.

Published: 08th February 2022 08:40 PM

Naxals

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Ten Naxals, including two carrying cash rewards on their heads, surrendered in Dantewada and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.

Three ultras, identified as DAKMS president Dasrath alias Kotulu Mandvi (29), Mangdu Nuppo (27), both of who carry a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, and Motu Kuhdami (24), surrendered in Dantewada during the day, an official said.

The ultras said they were impressed by the 'Lon Varratu' (homecoming in the local Gondi dialect) initiative of the Dantewada police, the official informed, adding that 515 Naxals, including 127 with cash rewards on their heads, had surrendered in the district so far.

In Sukma, seven lower-rung members of the outlawed movement laid down arms after being impressed by the district police's 'Puna Narkom' or 'new dawn' initiative, said Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma.

He identified the seven as Kunjami Kosa (23), Kunjami Ganga (31), Nagesh Vanjami (25), Kawasi Hinga (31), Sodi Lakhma (44), Kartami Hunga (20) and Kunjami Jayke (45), all residents of Jangampal under Kukanar police station limits.

