CM Patel launches new IT policy as Gujarat prepares for technological revolution

AHMEDABAD: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a new Gujarat IT and ITeS policy today to promote rapid and inclusive growth in the IT sector in the state. This new policy will be in force for five years i.e. from 2022 to 2027.



“I strongly believe that this policy will help us contribute significantly to one of the eight dreams of Prime Minister, Narendrabhai Modi - Berozgari semukt, Rozgari se yukt,” the Chief Minister said. He stated that this policy is also aimed at realising the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in the Information Technology sector.

This IT / ITeS policy (2022-27) is envisioned to transform the state's information technology landscape in the IT ecosystem of Gujarat. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Gujarat would become a "Destination of Choice" for the IT ecosystem by strengthening various aspects to make Gujarat one of the

leading states in the field of information technology.

The Chief Minister said that the Indian IT sector under the enterprising leadership of Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has steered our nation to a leadership position in the global IT landscape in terms of employment and economic value creation.

He further said that the state government has envisaged the creation of a conducive business ecosystem by formulating a robust policy framework and introducing simplified procedural requirements for setting up IT operations in the State.

Explaining the objectives of Gujarat IT/ITes Policy in detail, the Chief Minister said that the objectives are to create high skilled, industry-ready IT talent pool; provide a state-of-the-art IT Infrastructure; develop a unique and simplified incentive scheme; establish a robust cloud ecosystem in the State and foster research & development in new and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Quantum computing, Blockchain, etc.

He further said that the new policy also aims to increase Gujarat's annual exports in the IT sector from Rs.3,000 crore to Rs.25,000 crore and create more than 1 lakh new employments in the IT and ITeS sector.

The Chief Minister also added that Gujarat is striving to get a place in the top five states of the country in the field of IT. He said that the new policy aims to make Gujarat a leader in world-class IT infrastructure, data centers, and the availability of innovation centers in emerging technology.

