STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress family-centric party, only BJP works for all sections of society: JP Nadda tells Uttarakhand voters

JP Nadda said BJP works for all sections of society and appealed to people to vote it back to power in Uttarakhand for uninterrupted development.

Published: 08th February 2022 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Terming the Congress "a family-centric party", BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said only his party works for all sections of society and appealed to people to vote it back to power in Uttarakhand for uninterrupted development.

At his rallies in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, Nadda exuded confidence that the people of Uttarakhand have made up their mind about "rejecting the negative and anti-poor politics of the Congress" and go along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his development journey.

Before beginning his campaign, the BJP president offered prayers at the Bagnath temple in Bageshwar.

At the rally, he said, "Whenever the Congress comes to power in Uttarakhand, it works for the development of one family and sets new benchmarks of corruption. But when BJP comes to power in the state, it scripts a story of growth."

People know this and the BJP is all set to return to power for the second consecutive time in the state, Nadda said.

Asking the Congress to tell the people what they had done for the state while in power, he said, "All parties have become confined to serving families. BJP is the only party which works for all sections of society."

Accusing the Congress of indulging in the divisive politics of caste and religion in Uttarakhand, he said the BJP had established the state as an investment destination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP JP Nadda Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Polls Uttarakhand Elections Uttarakhand Polls 2022 Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Polls Uttarakhand Assembly Elections
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp