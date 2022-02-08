Dynastic parties biggest threat to India's democracy, Congress in the grip of urban naxals: PM

Shahid Faridi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress party saying the biggest threats to India's democracy are the dynastic political parties as they have wrecked federalism, prevented growth and development in the country, and destroyed free speech.

"Congress does not think beyond a dynasty. India's biggest threats are the dynastic parties. When dynasty dominates, talent becomes a casualty. All political parties should follow democratic norms. And since the Congress is the oldest party, it should follow it more vigorously," the Prime Minister said in an intervention on the motion of thanks on the President's address.

Accusing the Congress of being anti-democratic, he said the main opposition party pulled down state governments on a whim on more than one occasion and sacked Chief Ministers for the slightest offence.

"CMs have been removed because a Prime Minister's son did not like his behaviour at the airport," he said, and added, "everybody knows what happened to T Anjaiah."

He said in Karnataka, Chief Minister Veerendra Patil was insulted, and the Congress party acted against Farooq Abdullah, Devi Lal, Charan Singh, Prakash Singh Badal, SR Bommai, Ram Krishna Hegde NT Ramarao, MG Ramachandran, and played dirty tricks with Balasaheb Thackarey.

"In 50s, who pulled down the Kerala government. Those who imposed emergency in the country should not talk about democracy," the PM said.

He said the Congress high command follows three policies -- discredit, destabilise and then dismiss. They have dismissed state governments a hundred times. And then they talk of democracy and federalism. He said his government was following the true spirit of federalism. "We respect federalism. The best example is the GST council. All decisions in the GST council are taken in consultation with all the states. All states contribute equally in the decision-making process. No state is big or small. Th voice of every state is heard. This is federalism. For us, federalism means growth of states. Because when states grow, India grows."

Accusing Congress of targeting Lata Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar for playing a song written by VD Savarkar, and poet and film song writer Majrooh Sultanpuri for criticizing Nehru's policies, the Prime Minister said the Congress should not preach about free speech.

He said Mangeshkar was removed within eight days after he played a poem by Savarkar on All India Radio. "This is your freedom of expression. You put Majrooh Sultanpuri in jail for one year for speaking against Nehru. You targetted Kishore Kumar for not speaking in favour of emergency. We all know what happens on speaking against one family. We remember Sitaram Kesri," the PM said.

Hailing India as a "mother of democracy", the Prime Minister said some people wonder what would have happened to India without the Congress party. "This is the mentality that gave birth to slogans like 'Indira is India and India is Indira'."

He said, "We are accused of trying to change history. For some people history means only one family's history. Some people think India was born in 1947. But democracy and debates have existed in India for centuries. India is a mother of democracy. We are talking about this longer period of history."

He said Congress was in the grip of "urban naxals" who are controlling its thoughts and ideology.

Modi attacked Nehru for causing "delay" in freeing Goa.

He said, "This year Goa celebrates 60 years of independence. The freedom of Goa was delayed by 15 years. If the policies of Sardar Patel were followed like they were followed in case of Hyderabad and Junagarh, Goa would have been freed much before. But Nehru ji was more concerned about his international image. He thought by sending army there and attacking the foreign rulers of Goa his image would shatter. When the Satyagarihis were fired upon even then he did not send the army. He refused to help the Satyagrahis and many lives were lost."

Congress MPs walked out of the House accusing the Prime Minister of not speaking on the motion of thanks and indulging in Congress bashing.

