External Affairs Minister raises request to release Indian fishermen in Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar in a meeting with his counterpart from Sri Lanka, G L Peiris, has requested for early release of Indian fisherman detained in Sri Lanka.

"We exchanged views on the fishermen issue," Dr. Jaishankar tweeted.

Recognized the importance of greater tourism for economic recovery. Also noted the importance of P2P linkages through greater connectivity. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 7, 2022

The issue of fishermen remains a constant point of concern between Indian authorities and Sri Lanka.

While a Sri Lankan court had ordered the release of 56 Indian fishermen, who were detained earlier, less than a week back 21 more Indian fishermen were detained.

These 21 fishermen are from Nagapattinam and Karaikal and were detained under charges of poaching in Sri Lanka’s territorial waters. Their trawlers were seized too and they were taken under custody by Kankesanthurai police.

There have been instances in the past where Sri Lankan Navy has opened fire on Indian fishermen – specially around the Palk Strait.

Meanwhile, Dr Jaishankar also spoke to Mr Peiris about the importance of greater tourism for Sri Lanka’s economic recovery.

"We had productive talks with Mr Peiris. Discussed economic and investment initiatives that will strengthen Sri Lanka at this time. Also focused on additional steps to enhance Sri Lanka’s energy security,’’ Dr Jaishankar said.

Mr Peiris is a on a three-day visit to India and is also expected to me National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Two day earlier, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda also met with Mr Doval.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s looming economic crisis has increased its foreign debts. India has come out in support to salvage them.

Recently, the Sri Lankan government signed a $500 million Line of Credit (LOC) agreement with India for purchase of petroleum products. The first tranche will be used to buy 80,000 tonnes of petrol and diesel from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

"As Sri Lanka’s closest neighbour and long-standing partner, India is committed to assist Sri Lanka in its post-Covid economic recovery. Signing of the LOC Agreement is another landmark in our bilateral cooperation and is in continuation of India’s recent foreign exchange support of over $900 million to Sri

Lanka,” the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

With the latest support, India’s overall developmental assistance to Sri Lanka stands at close to $4 billion.