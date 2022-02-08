Goa: AAP describes BJP's manifesto as scam

By PTI

PANAJI: Aam Aadmi Party leader Amit Palekar on Tuesday said the BJP's manifesto for the Goa Assembly elections was a "scam".

Goans will not fall for the ruling party's promises, said Palekar, the AAP's chief ministerial candidate.

"The 22-point manifesto of the BJP is nothing but a scam,” he told reporters. To fulfill ten promises made ten years ago, the BJP is asking people to vote for it for another five years, Palekar said.

"If they have not succeeded in implementing all these things in the last ten years, how will they succeed now?" he asked.

The BJP has promised to create jobs but at the same time there were job scams in the state's Health and PWD departments which the AAP has exposed, Palekar claimed.

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court has taken note of these scams and ordered vigilance inquiry, he added "The BJP, therefore, is scared and asking people to vote for it in order to scuttle these things (the probe). If the truth comes out, they will go to jail," he added.

As to the promise to resume mining within six months, the AAP leader asked what did stop the BJP, which is in power for ten years, from doing it until now.

"Even according to SC guidelines they were allowed to start mining," he said.

"If the BJP failed to resume mining in the last ten years, what is the guarantee that it will start it in the next five years? It takes willpower and it appears that the party lacks it," he added.