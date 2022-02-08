Jaipur Diary: Rajasthan Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya retired on Monday

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Niranjan Arya retires, Usha Sharma new Chief Secy

Rajasthan Chief Secretary, Niranjan Arya (garlanded), retired on Monday. On the day, the outgoing top official along with family members came out of the secretariat to a cordial reception from people present there. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has entrusted him with the responsibility of being his advisor. Senior IAS officer Usha Sharma has been appointed as the new chief secretary. She was relieved from deputation by the Centre at the request of the state. Sharma, a 1985 batch IAS officer, was posted in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is second woman IAS officer to be elevated to the post in the state. She said all programmes and flagship schemes for women will get focus.

Central budget fillip to Rajasthan jewellery business

The Union Budget has come as a gift to the gem traders of Rajasthan due to the reduced customs duty on cut and polished diamonds and coloured gemstones from 7.5% to 5%. Also, the duty on Panna (emerald) has been reduced from 10% to 5%. Moreover, Rajasthan will earn Rs 500 crore after customs duty on colour gemstones is reduced. About 5 lakh people are employed in the gem-jewellery sector in the desert state. Kushal Dhadda, Jaipur’s famous diamond jewellery exporter, said that due to the import duty on cut and polished diamonds the costs will reduce, and export of gem jewellery will increase. Rajasthan exports Rs 15,000 crore worth of gems and jewellery. This apart, a new duty of 20% on imitation jewellery imports is expected to boost export of imitation jewellery from India.

Army chief at Amer on the sidelines of Jaipur visit

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Jaipur on Monday to take stock of defence and military preparedness. The General held discussions with senior army officers and commanders at the Army’s South-West Command Headquarters and reviewed the operational preparedness of the command. The Chief of the Army Staff, during his interaction with the commanders, praised their “high standard of professionalism and devotion to duty”. Rajasthan shares a long border with Pakistan. He also visited Amer Mahal while accompanied by his spouse and stayed in the Amer Palace Complex.

Bird lovers give peacock funeral with Hindu rituals

Jhunjhunu district witnessed a unique funeral procession on Friday -- given to a dead peacock. The procession was joined by a large crowd. The bird was electrocuted in the Mandawa Mod area. The procession was arranged by the acquaintances of a locally recognised bird lover, Anil Khichar – who is a veterinary doctor by profession. It was based on his wish that they decided to perform the last rites of the bird. What his comrades and local residents did thereafter became an example of animal love. Dr Anil Khichar said the national bird was also cremated following Hindu rituals. Jhunjhunu district is has recorded peacock population of over 10,000.