STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K acid attack victim flown to Chennai hospital

A 24-year-old Srinagar woman who suffered injuries on eye in an acid attack last week was flown to Chennai for specialised treatment on Monday.

Published: 08th February 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders protest against the acid attack in Srinagar on Monday | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A 24-year-old Srinagar woman who suffered injuries on eye in an acid attack last week was flown to Chennai for specialised treatment on Monday. A family member of the victim said she would be examined by a team of doctors at Chennai’s Sankara Nethralaya on Tuesday. She is accompanied by four persons including her parents.

The girl was injured in an acid attack at Wantpora, Hawal in downtown Srinagar in the evening on February 1 when she was returning home from the business unit where she used to work. The cornea of both eyes have sustained injuries in the attack.

Doctors at SMHS hospital in the J&K capital, where she was admitted following the attack, said Sankara Nethralaya in Chennai — one of the prestigious eye-care hospitals in the country —  is the best option for a corneal reconstruction. One of the doctors said, “The acid attack victim may require advanced stem cell therapy and eye surface reconstruction.”

Meanwhile, police has arrested three persons including the attacker, his associate and a mechanic who had sold acid to the attacker. The J&K administration is bearing the entire cost of treatment of the acid attack victim. “All the medical expenses, our lodging and boarding in Chennai is being taken care of by the government,” said the family member.

The acid attack against the young woman by the boy with whom the girl’s engagement had been called off by the girl’s family has caused outrage across the state with politicians and people demanding awarding of capital punishment to the acid attacker.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Acid attack Jammu and Kashmir Chennai Sankara Nethralaya
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp