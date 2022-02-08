J&K acid attack victim flown to Chennai hospital

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A 24-year-old Srinagar woman who suffered injuries on eye in an acid attack last week was flown to Chennai for specialised treatment on Monday. A family member of the victim said she would be examined by a team of doctors at Chennai’s Sankara Nethralaya on Tuesday. She is accompanied by four persons including her parents.

The girl was injured in an acid attack at Wantpora, Hawal in downtown Srinagar in the evening on February 1 when she was returning home from the business unit where she used to work. The cornea of both eyes have sustained injuries in the attack.

Doctors at SMHS hospital in the J&K capital, where she was admitted following the attack, said Sankara Nethralaya in Chennai — one of the prestigious eye-care hospitals in the country — is the best option for a corneal reconstruction. One of the doctors said, “The acid attack victim may require advanced stem cell therapy and eye surface reconstruction.”

Meanwhile, police has arrested three persons including the attacker, his associate and a mechanic who had sold acid to the attacker. The J&K administration is bearing the entire cost of treatment of the acid attack victim. “All the medical expenses, our lodging and boarding in Chennai is being taken care of by the government,” said the family member.

The acid attack against the young woman by the boy with whom the girl’s engagement had been called off by the girl’s family has caused outrage across the state with politicians and people demanding awarding of capital punishment to the acid attacker.