STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid Karnataka hijab row, MP minister says strict enforcement of dress code in state schools soon

State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said his department is working to strictly enforce the dress code in all schools from the next academic session. 

Published: 08th February 2022 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar (Photo | Twitter/@Indersinghsjp)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: After Karnataka, the ‘no hijab in schools’ controversy now seems to have reached Madhya Pradesh.

While supporting the ban on wearing hijab in schools, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said on Tuesday that the state government will soon decide on the issue of banning Hijab in schools. “Hijab isn’t part of school uniform, which is why wearing it should be banned in schools. Traditions need to be followed by people in their homes and not at schools. We’re working on strict enforcement of dress code at schools,” the minister said when questioned by journalists in Bhopal over the Karnataka Hijab row.

When questioned about whether the wearing of hijab in schools will be banned in MP also, the minister said the issue will be examined and a decision on it will be taken soon.

However, in a fresh video, the minister said the school education department is working at strictly enforcing the dress code in all schools in the state from the coming academic session. “The school education department is working to strictly enforce dress code in all schools from next academic session, as a dress code ensures a sense of equality among students, helps in enforcing discipline as well as gives identity to each and every school,” Parmar said.

ALSO READ | Hijab row: Tension spreads to other colleges in Karnataka, govt announces three-day holiday

The minister’s statement backing the ban on hijab in schools was enough to spark a political controversy in the state.

Opposition Congress, while terming the minister’s remark as another example of ruling BJP’s “mental bankruptcy,” accused the minister and state government of working on a divisive agenda even in schools, instead of focusing on improving the quality of education in MP schools.

“The minister needs to tell us what is his priority, working on the proper functioning of schools amid COVID pandemic, improving quality of education by filling vacancies in government schools or pursuing the agenda of communal divide,” MP Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafiz said.

“Our Constitution has granted to every citizen the right to practise his/her religion. But the BJP government is trying to deprive even school-going children of their religious practices. Turban wearing by Sikhs and wearing of hijab by Muslim girls and women has been going on for many decades. But this government wants to put an end to these age-old religious practices and traditions, which speaks volumes about the mental bankruptcy of those presently in power,” said Hafiz.

The minister’s remarks came in the wake of the raging controversy in Karnataka, where a section of students is demanding revoking the ban on wearing hijab in schools.

The central Indian state MP has around 1.25 lakh government schools, where there is already a provision of school uniforms. The state government funds the school uniforms of Class I to Class VIII students in all state government schools in MP.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Karnataka hijab row school uniform Inder Singh Parmar
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp