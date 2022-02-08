STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lalu Prasad Yadav to attend national council meeting of RJD in Patna on February 10

RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is arriving in Patna from New Delhi on Wednesday.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is arriving in Patna to attend the national council meeting of the party to be held on February 10. Apart from Lalu, around 250 representatives from 26 states will also participate in the meeting to elect a new national president of the party and different wings of the organisation.

RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said the RJD supremo is arriving in Patna from New Delhi on Wednesday and will participate in the national council meeting on Thursday.

The national council meeting assumed significance in the wake of the recent announcement of Lalu Prasad in New Delhi that RJD would contest upcoming 24 vacant legislative council seats on its own.

Lalu's remarks, however, didn't augur well in the circles of its old ally Congress. The Congress was hopeful of some seats to be offered to the party in the MLC election from local bodies. He also scotched off the rumours that he would hand over the charge of the party's national president to his younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

