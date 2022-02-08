STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MBBS course in Hindi to start in Bhopal college from next session: Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said the state will become the first to offer the MBBS course in Hindi.

Published: 08th February 2022 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government is all set to start the MBBS course in Hindi in Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College from the next academic session, state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said on Tuesday.

The minister said the state will become the first to offer the MBBS course in Hindi.

"Directives have been issued to start the MBBS course in Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College in Hindi from the next session starting within two months. A 14-member committee headed by Medical Education Director Dr Jiten Shukla has been constituted to prepare the work plan for the MBBS Hindi curriculum," he told PTI.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had made an announcement on Republic Day about teaching MBBS and other medical courses in Hindi, following which the department took this step, the minister added.

"The minister had talked to the subject experts some days ago in order to get books prepared in in Hindi for first-year MBBS students in the presence of Atal Bihari Hindi University and Gandhi Medical College functionaries. Lectures will also be delivered in Hindi," a state public relations department official said.

"In the first phase, students who opt for Hindi as the medium of instruction will be taught in Hindi and English for two months each. Further steps will be taken after their assessment. In the second phase, supplementary books for Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry subjects will be prepared," he said.

Three committees have been constituted to complete this work plan, the official added.

