On-board catering services to resume in all Rajdhani express trains after a couple of years

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: God news is for the passengers, who used to travel in the premier Rajdhani Express to and fro the national capital.

The railways, almost after a couple of years has resumed the onboard catering services in all premier Rajdhani express, which runs between the national capital and the capital cities of other states on various routes, with effect from February 1.

Currently, there are 24 pairs of premier Rajdhani express trains being operated by the Indian Railways amongst the fastest other trains in the country. During the pre-Covid time, the ticket charges of the Rajdhani express train used to include catering charges for vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods. After the pandemic broke out in the country, the onboard catering service was withdrawn by the railway in 2020 under proper safety protocols for passengers.

Confirming the resumption of onboard catering service in the Rajdhani express trains, Anand K Jha, spokesperson of IRCTC, said that the onboard catering service has been resumed with effect from February 1 in all Rajdhani express trains including the New Delhi-Rajendranagar Tejas Rajdhani. "Now, the charge for availing foods-opting either for vegetarian or non-vegetarian is included in the fare of a Rajdhani express train ticket," Jha said.

"We have resumed the onboard catering in the Rajdhani express train but the bed-roll service is still under consideration of the railway board whether to resume it or not amid the persisting pandemic situation," a senior railway source said.

Sources said that the railway minister is expected to take a final decision on the re-start of bed-roll services in the Rajdhani express train.