STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

On-board catering services to resume in all Rajdhani express trains after a couple of years

Sources said that the railway minister is expected to take a final decision on the re-start of bed-roll services in the Rajdhani express train.

Published: 08th February 2022 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

rajdhani express, railways

Rajdhani Express (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: God news is for the passengers, who used to travel in the premier Rajdhani Express to and fro the national capital. 

The railways, almost after a couple of years has resumed the onboard catering services in all premier Rajdhani express, which runs between the national capital and the capital cities of other states on various routes, with effect from February 1.

Currently, there are 24 pairs of premier Rajdhani express trains being operated by the Indian Railways amongst the fastest other trains in the country. During the pre-Covid time, the ticket charges of the Rajdhani express train used to include catering charges for vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods. After the pandemic broke out in the country, the onboard catering service was withdrawn by the railway in 2020 under proper safety protocols for passengers. 

Confirming the resumption of onboard catering service in the Rajdhani express trains, Anand K Jha, spokesperson of IRCTC, said that the onboard catering service has been resumed with effect from February 1 in all Rajdhani express trains including the New Delhi-Rajendranagar Tejas Rajdhani. "Now, the charge for availing foods-opting either for vegetarian or non-vegetarian is included in the fare of a Rajdhani express train ticket," Jha said.

"We have resumed the onboard catering in the Rajdhani express train but the bed-roll service is still under consideration of the railway board whether to resume it or not amid the persisting pandemic situation," a senior railway source said.

Sources said that the railway minister is expected to take a final decision on the re-start of bed-roll services in the Rajdhani express train.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways Railways Rajdhani Express
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp