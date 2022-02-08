STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition parties daydreaming about division of votes in western Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi

On a day the BJP released its manifesto for the UP Assembly polls, Modi that said the party is known for fulfilling promises made in its manifestoes.

Published: 08th February 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at rival parties, saying they are daydreaming about the division of votes in western Uttar Pradesh but people of the region will defeat them again like in the past.

On a day the BJP released its manifesto for the UP Assembly polls, Modi that said the party is known for fulfilling promises made in its manifestoes. Modi was addressing a virtual rally for Assembly constituencies in Rampur, Badaun and Sambhal districts.

The Assembly segments in western UP will go to polling in the first phase of the Assembly election on February 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh elections Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections BJP
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp