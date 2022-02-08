Opposition parties daydreaming about division of votes in western Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at rival parties, saying they are daydreaming about the division of votes in western Uttar Pradesh but people of the region will defeat them again like in the past.

On a day the BJP released its manifesto for the UP Assembly polls, Modi that said the party is known for fulfilling promises made in its manifestoes. Modi was addressing a virtual rally for Assembly constituencies in Rampur, Badaun and Sambhal districts.

The Assembly segments in western UP will go to polling in the first phase of the Assembly election on February 10.