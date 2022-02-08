Pension priority delays defection of some first-time BJP MLAs in Tripura

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: For some first-time MLAs of the ruling BJP in Tripura, retirement protection takes precedence over defection.

If BJP and Congress sources are to be believed, these first-timers are waiting anxiously for a crucial timeline before changing their political colours. This year’s March 9 is when they will complete four years in office and become eligible for lifelong pension.

According to sources in the BJP, there is a strong likelihood that some first-timers will desert the party after March 9.

“Wait until March 9. Thereafter, you will find six to seven BJP MLAs joining the Congress,” a BJP source told The New Indian Express.

It was corroborated by Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha. “Some (BJP) MLAs haven’t been able to join us now due to a certain technicality,” Sinha said, alluding to the March 9 timeline for pension eligibility.

Meanwhile, a day after ditching BJP, MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashis Kumar Saha joined the Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday. People in Tripura viewed it as “Ghar wapsi” considering that the duo started their political career in the Congress.

ALSO READ | Trouble for Biplab Kumar Deb? Two Tripura BJP MLAs resign, hit out at CM

“Two (BJP) MLAs joined us today at the residence of our leader Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi (Vadra) was also present,” the Tripura Congress president said.

Prior to leaving for Delhi on Monday, Barman and Saha had resigned from the Assembly as well as the BJP. Later, three other BJP MLAs joined the duo in the national capital.

Sinha said two of these MLAs were present at Rahul’s residence when Barman and Saha joined the Congress.

“Some MLAs met Rahul and Priyanka but for the technical reason, they have not joined us now,” the state Congress chief said, adding, “Let’s see how many others come to us. I cannot give the numbers now.”

The dissident BJP MLAs, particularly Barman, were critical of the alleged autocratic style of functioning of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Over the past two years since Barman was dropped as a minister, these MLAs met the BJP’s central leadership several times and shared their grievances. Subsequently, some central leaders visited Tripura but failed to douse the flames of dissidence.

Tripura will go to the polls next year. BJP rules the state in alliance with the regional Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura.