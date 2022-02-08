STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi quotes Jawaharlal Nehru to blunt Congress attack

PM Narendra Modi quoted from Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Discovery of India' to assert the message of unity in diversity.

Published: 08th February 2022 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 01:14 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday quoted extensively from former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to rebut Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of his government on a range of issues.

Modi quoted from Nehru's Independence Day address and popular book 'Discovery of India' to counter Congress's remarks on the government's assertions on following constitutional duties along with constitutional rights.

Quoting Nehru's speech from the Red Fort, Modi had said India's first prime minister had thrown up his arms when it came to tackling inflation and blamed the unrest in Korea and developments in the US for rising prices of essential items.

He said Nehru had made the remarks when globalisation was not in vogue and asserted that his government had succeeded in keeping food inflation in control despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pandit Nehru said from the Red Fort (when there was no globalisation) 'the war in Korea is affecting us. That is why prices increase and they go out of our control'. India's first prime minister threw up his hands in front of the country," he said.

"If something happens in America, it affects the price of our goods. Imagine how serious was the problem of inflation, that Nehru had to say this from Red Fort. If you were in power today, you would have blamed inflation on coronavirus and run away," Modi said.

"You complain I don't take Pandit ji's name. Today I will keep saying Nehru ji -- enjoy...You keep saying Modi ji does not take Nehru ji's name. So I am fulfilling your wish," the prime minister said.

Modi also quoted from Nehru's 'Discovery of India' to assert the message of unity in diversity in an attempt to counter Gandhi's allegations against the BJP government for discriminating against southern states.

