STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Seven RPF bravehearts receive medals for saving lives

‘Jeevan Raksha Padak' series of awards for 2021 is given after the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Published: 08th February 2022 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The seven personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) got the conferment of ‘Jeevan Raksha Padak' series of awards for 2021 after the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind recently. 

Earlier, the one, three and five RPF cops were conferred upon the same series of awards respectively in 2018, 2019 and 2020 also. Sharing details, ADG (PR Railway) Rajiv Jain said that the RPF cops under ‘Mission Jeevan Raksha’ saved the lives of 1,650 people from the wheels of running trains at various railway stations in the last four years.

“In 2021, the RPF personnel saved the lives of 601 passengers by pulling them away from coming under the wheels of running trains," Jain said, adding further that the Sarvottam Jeewan Raksha Padak (SJRP) was awarded to RPF constable Gyan Chand (posthumously) worked in the North Central Railway for preventing a woman from committing suicide before a running train on the track.

“Upon seeing a woman getting ready to attempt suicide before the running train Chand sprinted towards her and pushed her to safety in the nick of time. However, he could get out of the harm’s way and was hit by the running train," Jain said.

Similarly, another RPF cop, who has received this award after Chand, is Anil Kumar, working in the Mumbai division. Jain further added that the RPF cops, namely Dinkar Tiwari (Eastern Railway), Tridip Paul (Eastern Railway), Rajbir Singh (NR) and Sanjeet Kumar Ram of South Eastern Railway (SER) have been awarded the Uttam Jeewan Raksha Padak(UJRP) while Bongus Narasimha Rao of SER has been awarded the Jeevan Raksha Padak.

“Each of RPF bravehearts had displayed courage and valour in the discharging of their duties and have added feathers of professional pride in the glorious cap of RPF through their brave services during duties," Jain said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RPF Jeevan Raksha Padak President Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp