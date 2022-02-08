Seven RPF bravehearts receive medals for saving lives

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The seven personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) got the conferment of ‘Jeevan Raksha Padak' series of awards for 2021 after the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind recently.

Earlier, the one, three and five RPF cops were conferred upon the same series of awards respectively in 2018, 2019 and 2020 also. Sharing details, ADG (PR Railway) Rajiv Jain said that the RPF cops under ‘Mission Jeevan Raksha’ saved the lives of 1,650 people from the wheels of running trains at various railway stations in the last four years.

“In 2021, the RPF personnel saved the lives of 601 passengers by pulling them away from coming under the wheels of running trains," Jain said, adding further that the Sarvottam Jeewan Raksha Padak (SJRP) was awarded to RPF constable Gyan Chand (posthumously) worked in the North Central Railway for preventing a woman from committing suicide before a running train on the track.

“Upon seeing a woman getting ready to attempt suicide before the running train Chand sprinted towards her and pushed her to safety in the nick of time. However, he could get out of the harm’s way and was hit by the running train," Jain said.

Similarly, another RPF cop, who has received this award after Chand, is Anil Kumar, working in the Mumbai division. Jain further added that the RPF cops, namely Dinkar Tiwari (Eastern Railway), Tridip Paul (Eastern Railway), Rajbir Singh (NR) and Sanjeet Kumar Ram of South Eastern Railway (SER) have been awarded the Uttam Jeewan Raksha Padak(UJRP) while Bongus Narasimha Rao of SER has been awarded the Jeevan Raksha Padak.

“Each of RPF bravehearts had displayed courage and valour in the discharging of their duties and have added feathers of professional pride in the glorious cap of RPF through their brave services during duties," Jain said.