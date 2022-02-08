STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sex racket operating from spa busted in Rewari, 13 held

Published: 08th February 2022 11:04 PM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

REWARI: A sex racket operating from near Dharuhera Chowk in Rewari was busted on Tuesday with the arrest of 13 people, including 10 women, police said.

An FIR under the Immoral Trafficking Act has been registered, police said.

Police are conducting raids to nab the spa owner.

According to police, a raid was conducted based on a tip-off that some women are involved in prostitution and operating a sex racket.

"We sent our constable as decoy customer to the spa. He met a woman and managed to go inside where he found some couples in an objectionable position. After receiving a signal from him, we raided the spa and arrested 13 persons, including 10 women," said DSP Hansraj.

Police said the kingpin of the racket is yet to be identified.

The arrested women are natives of other states and all aged between 25 and 35, said police.

