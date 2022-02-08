Students' division at clear display at MGM College, Udupi

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Not many days ago, they were friendly classmates, however the hijab row appears to have divided them clearly, which was evident on Tuesday at MGM College, Udupi.

As the college authorities had announced on Monday stating that hijab will not be allowed inside classroom from Tuesday, many Muslim girls as a practice they followed since long back continued to wear it on Tuesday too. However the high drama prevailed in front of the college gate when some boys objected and wore saffron shawl.

Police intervened and tried to calm the situation by dispersing the crowd. Meanwhile at Kundapur, the hijab row subsided considerably as college had declared holiday today.