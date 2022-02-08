STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court Collegium approves proposal for elevation of advocate as Judge in Patna HC

The SC Collegium headed by CJI NV Ramana approved the proposal for the elevation of an advocate as a Judge in the Patna HC.

Published: 08th February 2022 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana Tuesday approved the proposal for the elevation of an advocate as a Judge in the Patna High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 8, 2022, has approved the proposal for elevation of Shri Harish Kumar, Advocate, as Judge in the Patna High Court," the resolution of the collegium stated.

The collegium, which also comprised senior-most judges Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, held deliberations today and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Supreme Court Collegium Patna HC Patna High Court
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp