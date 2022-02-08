Supreme Court Collegium approves proposal for elevation of advocate as Judge in Patna HC

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana Tuesday approved the proposal for the elevation of an advocate as a Judge in the Patna High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 8, 2022, has approved the proposal for elevation of Shri Harish Kumar, Advocate, as Judge in the Patna High Court," the resolution of the collegium stated.

The collegium, which also comprised senior-most judges Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, held deliberations today and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website.