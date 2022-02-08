STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Terror organisations rebranding themselves to evade sanctions: Tirumurthi

Terrorist groups are taking full advantage of humanitarian carve-outs, making a mockery of sanction regimes, including 1267 sanctions, Tirumurthi pointed out.

Published: 08th February 2022 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

T S Tirumurti, India's new Permanent Representative to the UN

T S Tirumurti, India's new Permanent Representative to the UN. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s permanent representative to the UN, T S Tirumurthi, says there are several terrorist groups in our neighbourhood who have rebranded themselves as humanitarian organisations to evade sanctions.

"It is important to exercise due diligence while providing humanitarian carve-outs, especially in cases where terrorism finds safe-havens. There have been several cases of terrorist groups in our neighbourhood, including those listed by this council, rebranding themselves as humanitarian organisations to evade sanctions and use the umbrella of the humanitarian space to raise funds, recruit fighters and even use human shields,’’ Tirumurthi said during the UN Security Council Open Debate on general issues relating to sanctions. Preventing their humanitarian and unintended consequences.

Terrorist groups are taking full advantage of humanitarian carve-outs, making a mockery of sanction regimes, including 1267 sanctions, Tirumurthi pointed out.

The United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 established a sanctions regime in 1999.

Individuals and groups who are `listed’ by the 1267 committee are subject to a travel ban, an arms embargo and an asset freeze. For individuals who are on the list, it is a prison without walls.

The 1267 list was established in 1999 after the US embassies were bombed in Kenya and Nairobi in 2001, after an attack on several targets within the United States, it was renamed and broadened to target Al Qaeda as well as the Taliban.

The sanction regimes have served well in our fight against terrorism, preventive diplomacy efforts, assisting member states in implementing peace agreements and against proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. However, it is imperative that sanctions do not impede legitimate humanitarian requirements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T S Tirumurthi UN Security Council UN United Nations Security Council Resolution
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp