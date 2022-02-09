STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
25% candidates contesting UP polls in second phase have criminal cases against them: ADR

Published: 09th February 2022 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

EVM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Out of 584 candidates contesting in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in phase two, about 147 candidates (25 per cent) have criminal cases registered against themselves, the Association for Democratic Reforms said on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self sworn affidavits of 584 out of 586 candidates contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The affidavits of two candidates were not analysed as they were either badly scanned or complete affidavits were not uploaded on the Election Commission's website.

Out of 584 candidates analysed, 147 (25 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 113 candidates (19 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 35 candidates (67 per cent) out of 52 candidates analysed from the Samajwadi Party (SP), 23 (43 per cent) out of 54 candidates from the Congress, 20 (36 per cent) out of 55 candidates from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), 18 (34 per cent) out of 53 candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one (33 per cent) out of three candidates from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and seven (14 per cent) out of 49 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 25(48 per cent) out of 52 candidates from SP, 16 (30 per cent) out of 54 candidates from Congress, 15 (27 per cent) out of 55 candidates from BSP, 11 (21 per cent) out of 53 candidates from BJP, one (33 per cent) out of three candidates from RLD and six (12 per cent) out of 49 candidates from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The analysis said six candidates have declared cases related to crime against women.

One candidate has declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302) against himself.

About 18 candidates have declared cases related to 'attempt to murder' (IPC section 307) against themselves.

About 29 (53 per cent) out of 55 constituencies are 'red alert' constituencies.

Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Out of the 584 candidates, 260 (45 per cent) are crorepatis.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10.

Association for Democratic Reforms UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
