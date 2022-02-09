STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP candidate from Charthawal constituency joins Samajwadi Party on UP poll eve

Announcing his support for the SP candidate Pankaj Malik in Charthawal town in the Muzaffarnagar district, Roshan said he has resigned from the AAP.

Samajwadi party

Samajwadi party flags. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A day before polling, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Charthawal assembly constituency, Yavar Roshan, on Wednesday resigned from the party and joined the Samajwadi Party.

During the first phase of polling, the voting will start at 7 am on Thursday in 58 constituencies spread across 11 districts in the western part of Uttar Pradesh.

Announcing his support for the SP candidate Pankaj Malik in Charthawal town in the Muzaffarnagar district, Roshan said he has resigned from the AAP.

A video has gone viral on social media in which Roshan can be seen with the SP candidate at his election office, declaring that he has full faith in Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has expelled Roshan from the party for indulging in anti-party activities.

According to a press note released by the AAP's district general secretary Tasawar Husain, the party has expelled Roshan from the AAP after he has personally announced to support SP candidate Malik in the election.

