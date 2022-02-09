'Can't call him gentleman': Sule slams Karnataka BJP MLA's remark as Hijab row reaches Parliament

By PTI

NEW DELHI: NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday termed as "shameful" a Karnataka BJP MLA's remarks that rape cases are increasing as some dresses worn by women 'excite' men, as she accused the saffron party of moral and thought "policing".

Raising the issue while participating in the debate on the general budget 2022-23, Sule said the remarks by M P Renukacharya need to be condemned by the House.

Amid the ongoing hijab row, the BJP MLA claimed that rape cases are increasing as some dresses worn by women 'excite' men, as he tried to make his case for girl students in colleges to either wear uniform or dress that fully cover their body.

Later realising that his remarks would stir controversy, the political secretary to the chief minister said that he would apologise to women, if his statement has hurt them.

Raising the issue, Sule said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a very dignified lady and they both both have daughters that they are proud of.

"There is a gentleman. Can't call him gentleman. An MLA of BJP from Karnataka has said rapes are increasing because of women's clothing. If hijab is worn, BJP has a problem, if one wears other clothes, they have a problem. They will do moral policing as well as thought policing," the Nationalist Congress Party leader said.

"Because the minister is elected from Karnataka, I would ask her for justice. I hope she would intervene. Whoever that MLA is. This must be condemned, everyone has a wife and children in their houses. We should not tolerate this and unanimously the House must condemn it," she said.

"If any man says women get raped because of their clothes, it is shameful, it is condemnable," Sule said.

Complimenting the finance minister on the saree she wore while presenting the budget, Sule said "we don't judge each other on clothing".

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing row over wearing hijab by some students in Karnataka, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said there is no objection to the headscarf, but the prevailing dress code in schools and colleges must be followed.

"If anyone wants to wear a hijab, we have no objection to it, but if they want to go to school and college (wearing hijab) then they will have to follow the dress code prevalent in those institutions," Vij, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said.

"And if one does not follow that (the dress code) then they can stay back home, no problem," he added.

Protests for and against the hijab had intensified in parts of Karnataka and even turned violent at some places on Tuesday after the state government last week issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students in schools and pre-university colleges.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala urged students not to fall prey to the design of fanatics and reject the agenda of hate.

In an open letter to students and parents, he said they should not let the self-serving rhetoric of the 1 per cent of fanatics on either side to sacrifice their future.

"Let's reject this agenda of hate and continue being friends, holding hands and walking together for a better future," he said in his letter, wishing a bright future for the students.

He alleged that mired by the stench of corruption and misgovernance, the BJP government and its vested interests are creating such unwarranted issues just to break the unity and spirit of Karnataka's students and youth.

The Congress general secretary in-charge for Karnataka said these elements are not interested in the education, academic excellence and bright future of students but are only propping up their failed political interests.

"Let us all take a step towards educational excellence and progress of the state and the country while upholding unity in diversity," he said.

"If the students and our children succumb to their nefarious design, your future will be jeopardised at the altar of their politics. Also, the freedom and equality that the Constitution gave us would be meaningless," Surjewala said.

The Congress leader said in the land of Holy Shankaracharya, Ramanuja and Basavanna, Hindu-Muslim-Christian-Buddhist-Parsis have coexisted for thousands of years and have come to respect each other's culture and practices with pride.

Surjewala said he is saying so from his long years of experience, both as a former youth and student activist who has also served as an administrator as member of senate, syndicate and academic council of Punjab University, one of India's oldest universities.

He also said the student community has faced a serious setback in academics and acquiring gainful knowledge for last two years due to COVID-19 and tjhe BJP government's sheer incompetence to meet the challenge.

He said at a time when students are busy preparing for exams, these lumpen elements want Karnataka's future, the student community, to fight with each other on symbols and with stones and knives.

B R Ambedkar also said that education is the most powerful weapon and the lumpen elements behind this row want to end their academic life even before it begins.

"This is being done by a government infamous for 'commission', plagued by the 'crypto currency xcandal' reaching the highest echelons of power and an ongoing fratricidal war in the BJP to replace the CM and Cabinet ministers.

"As all else failed, they want to use our children to deflect attention away from their failures," he alleged.