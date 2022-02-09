STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Debt-hit UP trader and wife attempt suicide on FB live, she dies

Police said Rajiv Tomar, a shoe trader, along with his wife, Poonam Tomar, consumed poison on Tuesday.

Published: 09th February 2022 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Paraquat herbicide causes rapid poisoning resulting in multiple organ failure.

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A debt-ridden couple attempted suicide by consuming poison and making their act live on Facebook Baduat town of Baghpat district in western UP. The woman died in the incident which took place on Tuesday.

Rajiv Tomar and his wife Poonam were rushed to hospital by people who saw the couple on Facebook live. However, Poonam died during the treatment. Rajiv was reported to be in a critical condition.

According to sources, Rajiv Tomar, in his 40s, had been running a showroom selling shoes in Baraut for the last five years and was into wholesaling. Rajiv was in financial distress due to loss in business.

In the disturbing video, Rajiv could be seen crying and opening a sachet of some substance and consuming it. Initially, wife Poonam tried to stop him but failed. Later, she also consumed the poison from the same sachet.

Rajiv blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his business blues. “I think I have the freedom to speak. I will pay the debts I have. Even if I die, I will pay. But I request everyone to please share this video as much as possible. I am not an 'anti-national' but I want to tell Modi ji, you are not a well-wisher of small traders and farmers. Change your policies,” Rajiv reportedly said. Rajiv had issues with Goods and Service Tax (GST). 

The couple had two teenage children.

Expressing dismay over the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “Deeply saddened to learn about the suicide attempt of a businessman and his wife in Baghpat and the death of his wife...".

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh trader suicide suicide on Facebook Baghpat suicide case
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp