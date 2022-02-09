Debt-hit UP trader and wife attempt suicide on FB live, she dies

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A debt-ridden couple attempted suicide by consuming poison and making their act live on Facebook Baduat town of Baghpat district in western UP. The woman died in the incident which took place on Tuesday.

Rajiv Tomar and his wife Poonam were rushed to hospital by people who saw the couple on Facebook live. However, Poonam died during the treatment. Rajiv was reported to be in a critical condition.

According to sources, Rajiv Tomar, in his 40s, had been running a showroom selling shoes in Baraut for the last five years and was into wholesaling. Rajiv was in financial distress due to loss in business.

In the disturbing video, Rajiv could be seen crying and opening a sachet of some substance and consuming it. Initially, wife Poonam tried to stop him but failed. Later, she also consumed the poison from the same sachet.

Rajiv blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his business blues. “I think I have the freedom to speak. I will pay the debts I have. Even if I die, I will pay. But I request everyone to please share this video as much as possible. I am not an 'anti-national' but I want to tell Modi ji, you are not a well-wisher of small traders and farmers. Change your policies,” Rajiv reportedly said. Rajiv had issues with Goods and Service Tax (GST).

The couple had two teenage children.

Expressing dismay over the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “Deeply saddened to learn about the suicide attempt of a businessman and his wife in Baghpat and the death of his wife...".

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)