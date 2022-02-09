No disaggregated data on Covid death, says Ministry of Health

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NDA government in the Centre admits not having disaggregated data on the deaths of health workers, including government and private doctors, due to Covid 19 during the outbreaks of the pandemic since March 2020.

It came on record on Tuesday in a written reply of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare(MH&FW) to a starred question of TMC MP Derek O'Brien demanding the disaggregated data on total deaths of health workers, profession- wise, during the pandemic times.

Lamenting on the unsatisfactory reply, TMC MP(RS) Derek O'Brien taunted that the NDA stands to 'No Data Available)' cliche now.

The MH&FW, giving a cryptic reply, stated that since health is a State subject, the Government of India (GoI) has maintained data of total cases and the deaths reported by States on a regular basis.

"Disaggregated data by profession is required to be maintained by the State. Union government has requested the States and UTs to furnish details and so far only six states, including Maharashtra, have furnished details," it stated.

As per data made available to the TMC MP in the Rajya Sabha, a total of 217 health workers, including 67 doctors and 19 nurses, lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic in the recent past.

In Gujarat, 20 doctors, 20 nurses, 6 Ambulance drivers and 128 paramedics lost their lives rendering their services to the Covid-19 patients in the pandemic.

On replying to another query of TMC MP, the MH&FW stated that a total of Rs 808 crore was paid to the family members of deceased health workers and doctors on the claims under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalayan Scheme till January 31 of 2022.

The compensations of Rs 100.8 crore have so far been settled against the highest numbers of 201 claims under the above-said schemes.

The Andhra Pradesh government paid Rs 80 crore in compensations to the family members of deceased health workers and doctors against 100 claims.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme was launched in 2020 for nearly 22.12 lakh government and private doctors and health workers on duty during the pandemic times.