STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Participation of women in government jobs in UP will be increased: Anurag Thakur

The BJP leader, who is campaigning for the UP assembly polls, hailed the Yogi Adityanath government for its work to ensure women's safety, respect and self-reliance in the last five years.

Published: 09th February 2022 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The participation of women in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh will be increased and, if needed, the BJP government in the state will bring a law in this regard, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

The BJP leader, who is campaigning for the UP assembly polls, hailed the Yogi Adityanath government for its work to ensure women's safety, respect and self-reliance in the last five years and said that the party has resolved to continue in the same spirit in future.

"It is our resolve that women should continue to have the right to safety and respect. This development journey of ours to make women prosperous will continue," Thakur was quoted as saying in a party release issued here.

The steps taken earlier for the uplift of women and daughters will be strengthened further, he said, adding that the BJP government will increase the financial assistance under Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

"The participation of women in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh will be increased. For this if the government has to make law in future, they will do it," Thakur said while speaking on the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra of the Bharatiya Janata Party released on Tuesday.

He said financial assistance up to Rs. one lakh will be provided for the marriage of daughters of poor families under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Grant Scheme.

"Our double-engine government provided free gas cylinders to every poor family of the country and the state through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

"Taking this forward, we have decided to provide two free LPG cylinders on Holi and Deepavali to all the beneficiaries. With this, our brothers and sisters will be able to celebrate the festival easily," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anurag Thakur UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp