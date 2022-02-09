STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parties in Jammu toe Kashmir line on redrawing

“These formulas envisaged resolution of the Kashmir problem through handing over of Muslim majority areas of J&K to Pakistan,” he said.

Ankur Sharma. (File photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  After Kashmir, political parties in Jammu have now opposed the Delimitation Commission proposal which suggests major changes in assembly and parliamentary seats in J&K — with some parties terming it ‘implementation of the Dixon Plan’.

IkkJutt Jammu president Ankur Sharma said the proposal to club Muslim majority districts of Jammu province (Poonch and Rajouri) with South Kashmir for the purpose of reorganising Anantnag parliamentary seat is a decisive step towards implementing either the Dixon Plan from the partition era or the Greater Muslim Kashmir formula.

"These formulas envisaged resolution of the Kashmir problem through handing over of Muslim majority areas of J&K to Pakistan," he said. J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP) also rejected the draft proposal. The party sees the proposals as a dangerous mode to carry forward Dixon Plan.

J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla said the commission seems to be carrying out the exercise on behalf of a particular party. Dogra Saddar Sabha president and former minister Gulchain Singh Charak said the Delimitation Commission has carried out the delimitation exercise without applying mind.
He said there is no logic in including Poonch and Rajouri with the Anantnag LS seat.

