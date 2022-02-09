STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi has misused Parliament for political gains: Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge

He further slammed the Prime Minister stating that he should have kept in mind the dignity of the post he is occupying.

Published: 09th February 2022 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi misused the Parliament for political gains.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "The Prime Minister was only attacking Congress and was not answering questions raised by the party. Congress party raised issues like China's extreme aggression, rising inflation in the country, unemployment, crisis arising out of Pegasus and COVID-19 in front of the government, but the Prime Minister did not say anything on these issues."

He further slammed the Prime Minister stating that he should have kept in mind the dignity of the post he is occupying.

"The Prime Minister should have kept in mind the dignity of the post but he talked only on those issues which can be used for elections in five states, if there is any hate and anger against Congress, Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru and Rahul Gandhi, he can speak these things outside the House and should have responded to the issues raised by the Congress in the House. But the Prime Minister has misused the House for electoral gains.

The Congress leader further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to divide the country on the basis of religion. "Since independence till now all the people in the country are living together, in a democracy, all the people are voting which is because of the contribution of the Congress party. Whereas the mindset of the BJP is to divide the country on the basis of religion because they do not want to keep the country united," he added.

Earlier in a scathing attack on the grand old party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Congress's thinking has been hijacked by 'urban Naxals'.

Prime Minister said that if there was no Congress, there would have been no Emergency, no caste politics, and Sikhs would never have been massacred in Delhi and the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits would not have happened.

He also said that former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru to maintain his image at the international level, Goa had to remain under the imperial rule for years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge Narendra Modi Parliament PM Modi political gains
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp