STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Record paddy procurement by Chhattisgarh

The procurement has been the highest ever since Chhattisgarh became a state in 2000.

Published: 09th February 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer cultivates traditional Puzhuthikar paddy in Kurumbapalayam village in Perambalur district

Paddy field. (File photo)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  The Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government has procured a record 97.97 lakh metric ton (LMT) of paddy this year from around 22 lakh farmers during the current kharif season, officials said.

The procurement has been the highest ever since Chhattisgarh became a state in 2000. However, the government still lags behind in its earlier intended target of 105 LMT. During the kharif marketing year 2020-21, the state had procured 92 LMT under the minimum support price scheme.

The paddy procurement process began on December 1 last year and continued until February 7. A week’s extension offered respite to farmers who couldn’t sell their produce due to unseasonal rains.

Around 24 lakh farmers were registered to sell paddy at the minimum support price. The state government under its Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana procures paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal. So far Rs 19,084 crore have been disbursed as payment. “Farmers who have been given the token can sell their paddy at the procurement centres. The payment process will continue,” said Amarjeet Bhagat, food minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Paddy Kharif season Amarjeet Bhagat
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp