REET paper leak: Guilty won't be spared, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot alleged that the opposition is demanding a CBI inquiry into the case so that the state government could be defamed.

Published: 09th February 2022 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said those involved in the REET paper leak case won't be spared and he accused the opposition of instigating the youth over the issue.

"The SOG is doing its work impartially that is why the accused are being caught and new revelations are being made every day," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He alleged that the opposition is demanding a CBI inquiry into the case so that the state government could be defamed.

It is not in the interest of the youth and the government will get all the culprits punished, no matter how influential they are, the CM said.

"I had said earlier also that the easiest thing for the government to do is to cancel the exam and get it re-conducted. In the interest of the youth, the government gave a free hand to the SOG," he said.

He said to the satisfaction of lakhs of candidates, the state government has decided to cancel the REET Level-2 exam and re-conduct it by increasing 30,000 posts.

The CM said, "The BJP, which has been repeatedly demanding a CBI inquiry on every case, should tell the results of the investigations given to the CBI in the last three years," he said, citing some of such cases.

