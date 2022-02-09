STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC allows NEET aspirants to approach Centre seeking extension of deadline

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said they are not inclined to make a judicial intervention in the matter saying that it was ultimately a policy decision.

Published: 09th February 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted NEET-PG candidates to submit a representation to the Union Government seeking an extension of the May 31, 2022, deadline for internship for the purposes for NEET-PG admission.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said they are not inclined to make a judicial intervention in the matter saying that it was ultimately a policy decision.  But the Court said that it will instead allow the petitioners to make a representation to the authorities. 

The Court further added that the representation be decided expeditiously within a week from its submission. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that many candidates had joined Covid duties and hence could not commence internships early. He also submitted that many states have different internship schedules. He also pointed out that the exam scheduled on March 12, 2022, has been postponed to May 2022 on account of pandemic.

The plea had also sought the deferment of NEET PG 2022 so as to accommodate candidates who are currently undergoing NEET-PG 2021-22 counselling and would want to appear in NEET-PG 2022-23, subject to the seat allocation in NEET PG 2021-2022. But the NEET exam itself was postponed to May.

‘Delay straining system’
The delay in holding NEET-PG 2022 has led to a shortage of 45,000 resident doctors in India, said experts. According to Dr Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, a former member, Medical Council of India said, “It has taxed the medical profession, and the ratio between doctor-patient has increased. Almost one year has been lost. It will impact two batches of PG students.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET Supreme Court NEET-PG Extension
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp