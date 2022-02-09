SC allows NEET aspirants to approach Centre seeking extension of deadline

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted NEET-PG candidates to submit a representation to the Union Government seeking an extension of the May 31, 2022, deadline for internship for the purposes for NEET-PG admission.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said they are not inclined to make a judicial intervention in the matter saying that it was ultimately a policy decision. But the Court said that it will instead allow the petitioners to make a representation to the authorities.

The Court further added that the representation be decided expeditiously within a week from its submission. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that many candidates had joined Covid duties and hence could not commence internships early. He also submitted that many states have different internship schedules. He also pointed out that the exam scheduled on March 12, 2022, has been postponed to May 2022 on account of pandemic.

The plea had also sought the deferment of NEET PG 2022 so as to accommodate candidates who are currently undergoing NEET-PG 2021-22 counselling and would want to appear in NEET-PG 2022-23, subject to the seat allocation in NEET PG 2021-2022. But the NEET exam itself was postponed to May.

‘Delay straining system’

The delay in holding NEET-PG 2022 has led to a shortage of 45,000 resident doctors in India, said experts. According to Dr Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, a former member, Medical Council of India said, “It has taxed the medical profession, and the ratio between doctor-patient has increased. Almost one year has been lost. It will impact two batches of PG students.”