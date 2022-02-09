Samajwadi Party vows to make UP farmers debt-free by 2025, BJP promises 3 crore jobs

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Two days before the first vote is cast in the Uttar Pradesh elections, the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party, the biggest players in the ring, promised loads of freebies primarily targeted at farmers, women and the marginalised sections. The BJP, of course, garnished its offering with Hindutva.

In all, the BJP’s manifesto had 130 promises as against 200 in 2017, 92% of which it claimed it had fulfilled. Both parties courted farmers in a big way, the BJP to tamp down their anger and the SP to maximise its agrarian vote potential. Both offered free power for cultivation, the minimum support price regime and payment to cane farmers within a fortnight. The SP went many paces ahead to promise making farmers debt-free by 2025.

Similarly, both parties offered two LPG cylinders free for each connection every year, with the BJP specifying when they will be provided — on Holi and Diwali, injecting a subtle Hindutva element.

To counter the narrative of soaring unemployment, the BJP promised three crore jobs, including a job to a member of each family, in the next five years.

To draw young voters, the BJP promised free Scooty to college going meritorious girls. It also promised two crore tablets and smart phones to graduate and Class 12 students and free coaching to those preparing for competitive exams. Besides, free travel in all government buses to women above 60 years of age was promised.

As for the SP, it assured 33% reservation to women in government jobs, including in the police department. The party’s manifesto also promised free education for girls from primary classes till post-graduation. Laptops to all clearing their Class 12 Boards with additional cash doles to girls who do so were part of the wishlist.

The BJP’s hard Hindutva was reflected in the promise to jail violators of the state’s ‘love jihad’ law for 10 years. It also promised to set up a Ramayan University for research on culture, shastras and Lord Ram in Ayodhya. A board for welfare schemes for saints, priests and purohits was also promised.

Who is offering what

Bharatiya Janata Party

Free travel to women over 60 years of age

To double the number of women workforce in UPPSC and other govt jobs

Modernisation of 30,000 secondary schools and colleges

At least one job/job opportunity to each family

Filling of all vacancies in govt sector

Hiring 6,000 doctors, 10,000 para meds

Medical college in each district

Samajwadi Party

Farmers to be made debt-free by 2025

Families of farmers killed during farm agitation will get Rs 25 lakh each

Urban employment guarantee Act to be brought in on the lines of the MGNREGS

Rs 36,000 one-time dole to girls clearing Class 12 Boards

Samajwadi Pension Yojana of Rs 18,000 per annum for 1 crore families

Samajwadi Canteen to offer Rs 10 thali